ATHENS, Ga., July 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® has appointed Jocelyn Crum Brooks, AMP, as national account manager. Brooks will leverage her two decades’ experience supporting lender relationships with the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) to build new customer relationships and strengthen existing customer engagement with FormFree’s flagship products, AccountChek® and AccountChek Plus™.



“Jocelyn has earned her reputation as a valued partner in guiding lenders through complex pricing, credit performance and technology adoption requirements to achieve outstanding business results,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “She will play an important role in our mission of empowering lenders to collect and verify borrower financial DNA — including asset, employment and income data — electronically in just minutes.”

Prior to joining FormFree, Brooks spent 19 years in various account-facing positions at government sponsored entity (GSE) Freddie Mac, where she led cross-divisional teams to support credit unions’, banks’ and independent mortgage lenders’ successful participation in Freddie Mac programs.

Brooks’ work at Freddie Mac earned her numerous awards including the Technology Integration Award for driving lender adoption of technology tools, the Chairman’s Award for leadership in client relationship management and the Outstanding Business Results Award for performance excellence. Brooks has earned the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) designation.

“I’ve dedicated my career to helping drive lender success through education and technology adoption,” said Brooks. “I’m thrilled to join FormFree, where I can offer lenders the industry’s most trusted and forward-thinking solutions for determining a borrowers’ ability to repay.”

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport™ are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower’s financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications.

FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

