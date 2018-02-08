FormFree’s Brent Chandler Named Among Mortgage Professional America’s Hot 100

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that company founder and CEO Brent Chandler has been recognized by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine in its annual Hot 100 list of mortgage professionals whose contributions are shaping America’s home finance future. Chandler was recognized as the creator of AccountChek® — the mortgage industry’s first automated asset verification tool — and for advancing innovative approaches to income and employment verification using asset data and augmented intelligence (AI).



2018 marks the sixth year that MPA has recognized mortgage industry trailblazers in its Hot 100 list, which is published each February. Hot 100 honorees are peer-nominated and recognized as leaders within the mortgage community.

In the past twelve months, Chandler has also received awards from other prominent industry publications, including MBA Insights’ 2017 Tech All-Star Award and HousingWire magazine’s 2017 HW Vanguard Award. FormFree was named to HousingWire’s HW TECH100 for the fourth consecutive year in 2017.

Chandler is a widely recognized innovator in mortgage and financial services technologies whose guidance has been instrumental to FormFree’s staggering growth over the last few years. Since Fannie Mae designated FormFree as an official vendor for asset verification as part of the Day 1 Certainty initiative in 2016, FormFree has signed over 800 new lender customers and verified more than 1.25 million Asset Reports.

“FormFree’s success would not be possible without our outstanding team of professionals dedicated to providing the most secure, accurate and complete asset verification service in home finance,” said Chandler. “I couldn’t be prouder of FormFree’s achievements. To be recognized among the esteemed list of professionals named in the Hot 100 is truly an honor.”

For a full rundown of 2018 MPA Hot 100 winners, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=91568.

About FormFree®:

FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek® Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey . A HousingWire TECH100 company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage and finance industry’s most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. MPA keeps mortgage and finance professionals up-to-date with breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and expert analysis of the trends affecting individual mortgage businesses and the industry as a whole.

News Source: FormFree

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfrees-brent-chandler-named-among-mortgage-professional-americas-hot-100/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.