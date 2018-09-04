FormFree’s Louann Bernstone Receives HW Insiders Award from HousingWire

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 4, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that its Head of Risk and Compliance, Louann Bernstone, has been named to HousingWire’s 2018 HW Insiders Award™ list of the mortgage industry’s most vital, yet little-known contributors.



Bernstone was recognized for strengthening FormFree’s risk management procedures, guiding the company’s strategic partnerships with mortgage regulators and GSEs and restructuring its HR function at a time of rapid company growth. She has been integral to the successful completion of several company milestones over the last year, including the introduction of the industry’s first borrower report combining income, asset and employment verification for Fannie Mae’s Single Source Validation pilot.

“FormFree has transformed the way lenders analyze their borrowers’ ability to repay loans. It’s incredibly important work — and work that’s incredibly important to get right,” said Brent Chandler, founder and CEO of FormFree. “Louann is a treasure. Her contributions to the company, our many partners and our customers cannot be overstated.”

“With more than 100 vendor integrations, thousands of lender customers and over a million consumers served, managing compliance at FormFree is no small task,” said Bernstone. “Fortunately, I love what I do and the team I’m a part of, which makes this recognition all the more rewarding.”

“This year’s group of Insiders exemplify what it means to get the job done and done right,” said Caroline Basile, online editor for HousingWire. “Each of the mortgage and housing professionals we honored made incredible contributions to their companies’ successes, and we’re excited to recognize their achievements.”

2018 marks the third year that HousingWire’s HW Insiders Award program has recognized mortgage industry professionals for their outstanding contributions to their respective companies and the industry at large. Honorees are profiled in the September edition of HousingWire magazine and can also be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46713-hw-insiders-2018.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Its audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals relies on HousingWire to “Move Markets Forward.” Visit https://www.housingwire.com to learn more.

About FormFree®:

FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek® reports are used by hundreds of lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. With FormFree, lenders can delight customers with a paperless experience and reduce origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. To date, AccountChek has securely placed more than one million asset reports for over 1,000 U.S. lenders. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

#FormFree @HousingWire #2018HWInsiders

News Source: FormFree

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfrees-louann-bernstone-receives-hw-insiders-award-from-housingwire/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.