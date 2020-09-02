COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fortin Ironworks was inspired to design this new product because it simply felt that it gives the “right message at the right time.” Bees exemplify communities working together and that was the buzz behind its new community “Bee Bench.”



PHOTO CAPTION: Fortin Ironworks’ “Bee Bench” Delivers Positive Message.

“As a business, we support all races, creeds and colors and hope to foster a culture that supports and nurtures communities to do the same,” Robert Fortin, product developer, says. “It’s a simple concept, but we hope it will deliver a deeper message.”

The 48-inch, commercial-grade bench is manufactured at the Fortin Ironworks factory in Columbus, Ohio. It’s constructed of solid aluminum and powder coated with a hardened black finish that can weather all conditions. It’s beautifully suited for a home garden, school setting, business complex or community park.

No assembly is required. The benches are one solid unit construction and are suitable for indoors and outdoors.

Fortin Ironworks has created a small inventory that’s ready to ship now. The message and size can also be customized to meet specific needs. Customizations can include names and logos too and will take approximately two to four weeks to ship. They’re ideal for memorials and donor recognition too.

A special introductory sale price of only $649 is set to motivate people to make a move to build communities up, not tear them down.

To order a bench, call 614-291-4342 x220.

About Fortin Ironworks

Founded in 1946, Fortin Ironworks got its start as a small iron repair shop. Today, it designs and manufactures local installation of all commercial and residential ironwork needs. Its staff of 40 is comprised of highly-skilled craftsmen, artisans, estimators, salesmen and installers and products are manufactured in its 56,000 square-foot facility. There’s also a 5,600-square foot show room that serves as its product showcase.

For more information: https://www.fortinironworks.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0902s2p-bee-bench-300dpi.jpg

