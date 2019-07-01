Founder of Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation to Run 206-Mile Ultra-Marathon on Mount St. Helens Volcano

BURKE, Va., July 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation announced that its founder and director, “Tattoo Tom” Mitchell is on a mission to raise $500,000 to support children with cancer and their families. From August 9 through 13, he will return to Mount St. Helens to make his fourth attempt at what’s been called “the most challenging endurance race in North America” – the Bigfoot 200.



The race is 206.5 miles and he’ll be joined by Loren Jewell, a childhood cancer survivor and firefighter who beat the odds after being told upon diagnosis that she might never walk again. Pacing Mitchell and Jewell is Katie Healy, a pediatric oncology nurse who cared for not only Jewell, but also Mitchell’s daughter, Shayla, while she was undergoing cancer treatment.

The Bigfoot 200 is Stillbrave’s largest fundraising effort of the year and they hope to meet their fundraising goal through sponsorships and direct donations. Each mile is dedicated to a different child impacted by cancer and funds are raised in their honor. Mitchell and Jewell will carry pictures of these children and will acknowledge them at each mile.

After Mitchell’s daughter, Shayla, lost her hard-fought battle with childhood cancer in 2009, he founded Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation. He’s dedicated his life to helping the families of children battling cancer in any way possible.

Mitchell’s ability to console the inconsolable is an invaluable asset within the confines of a hospital room. Humor and compassion, and first-hand knowledge, are almost impossible to quantify and cannot be delivered in a gift card or care package.

“Shayla died in 2009. I’m not running this for my daughter; I’m running it for yours,” Mitchell says.

To sponsor a mile of the race in honor of a child impacted by cancer, or to make a donation of any kind, visit https://run.stillbrave.org/ or contact Mitchell at: bigfoot4@stillbrave.org.

About Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation:

Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides non-medical support to children with cancer and their families. It helps them financially and emotionally, on a case-by-case basis, as they struggle with the toughest battle of their lives. Learn more: Learn more at: https://www.stillbrave.org/

