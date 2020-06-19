Cryolipolysis, commonly called CoolSculping, is a fat reduction technique which freezes fat cells. This technology is FDA-approved and is safe and effective.



Maybe you consider yourself to be a health-conscious person. You try to eat a balanced diet, get adequate exercise, and make good lifestyle choices. But even though you have healthy habits, you don’t feel you look your best. No matter how much physical activity you do or how conscious you are about the foods you eat, certain areas of your body just don’t seem to change.

By your teen years and into adulthood, people generally have a set amount of fat cells. As you gain weight, the fat cells expand, and as you lose weight, they shrink. So even though eating healthy and exercising can cause you to trim down, there are certain areas of the body where it may be hard to lose weight no matter how diligent you are. Gender, genetics, or age can play a role in the struggle to lose weight. Additionally, women may be more prone to store fat in the thighs and buttocks. In contrast, men may develop an issue with added pounds in their midsection.

Whether you’re a man or a woman, however, CoolSculpting may be a solution that can help you to get rid of stubborn fat in various areas of the body.

What is CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting, or cryolipolysis, is a fat reduction technique which freezes fat cells. During this process the fat cells die, effectively changing the shape and contour of the targeted area. The technology is FDA-approved and is safe and effective. There are specific areas for which treatment is approved including under the chin, under the jawline, thigh, abdomen, flank, bra fat, back fat, under the buttocks, and the upper arm.

Benefits

Receiving treatment to reduce fat through CoolSculpting has several benefits.

Able to target specific areas — As mentioned above, it can be difficult and frustrating when trying to get rid of particular areas of fat. Trying to target these areas through exercise many times just does not work.

Quick procedure — The time it takes to have a single treatment averages 35 minutes. So, you can have your appointment and get back to your life.

Non-invasive — With CoolSculpting, there is no cutting, anesthesia, or needles involved. The provider simply uses the device over the targeted area; there is no breaking of the skin.

Little to no downtime after the procedure — Most people who receive the treatment can return to regular activity almost immediately.

Changes the shape and contours of your body — May be more effective at helping you to achieve the look you want as opposed to the results from losing weight alone.

Fit in your clothes better — After receiving treatment, you will see a noticeable difference in how your clothes fit.

Feel better — Once you are able to achieve the results you desire; you will feel better about your body and yourself.

What to Expect

Before receiving treatment, you will meet with a medical professional to develop a plan, including the area(s) you want to target during your appointment. During the session, you will be in a relaxed environment as the provider uses the CoolSculpting device to freeze the targeted fat cells. While receiving the treatment, you may feel different mild sensations such as slight pinching, tingling, stinging, pulling, intense cold, and tugging. The session will last about 35 minutes or longer, depending on the areas that are being targeted.

Results

CoolSculpting has been shown to provide long-term, positive results. The procedure can produce a 20 – 25% reduction in fat for the treated area after just one treatment. Typically, most people start to notice changes between 1 – 3 months after treatment. Full results may be seen at six months post-treatment.

