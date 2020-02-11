AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Frisky Cat Café is just a few short weeks away from being the first cat café in St Augustine. Never heard of a cat café? Now’s the chance to experience one. And, there are more coming to cities around the country. Frisky Cat Café is partnering with Bold Bean Coffee Roasters and will be located at 1092 S. Ponce De Leon.



So, what exactly is a cat café? Some may think it’s a place to take you kitty for a coffee break or to meet up and play with other cats, but it’s not. It’s actually designed for people who love cats, but can’t have one of their own. At the Frisky Cat Café, people have the opportunity to cozy up with a sweet, purring kitty when they want.

Upon entering Frisky Cat Café guests are welcomed by the scents of craft coffee, fresh baked goods and more. Guests are welcome to enjoy their favorite coffee while making new friends or even adopt one of the furry cat residents.

Cats are waiting beyond the café area in a room divided from the eatery by a door and windows. This creates a complete separation between the food and felines. However, guests are more than welcome to bring their food or drink with them into the cat lounge. Those with allergies, or who do not wish to visit the cat room, may enjoy a view of the cats through the glass panel. play.

Why a cat café?

“First and foremost, we’re here to save lives,” Carla Forrest, founder of Small Lives Matter, says. “Most cats are not able to handle the stress of living in cages at a shelter; they can shut down, become unfriendly and aggressive and seem ‘un-adoptable’ (a fast-track to euthanasia). We work with dedicated cat guardians to provide a quiet, interactive, free roaming and cageless environment where adult cats can thrive.”

Cat café proceeds will directly support rescue efforts such as vet care, support for foster homes, and the trapping, neutering and returning of feral cats (commonly known as TNR, helping to curb the feral cat population).

“Our cat café is saving lives by enriching humans with cat interaction while providing relief for both stressed-out cats and humans,” Forrest explains. “We believe people become much better people when they’re around animals and we believe all cats are adoptable.”

Don’t believe it? Visit the Frisky Cat Café website and read all about the healing power of cat purrs. Much like people, cats and kittens need love, affection and a space to call home.

The Frisky Cat Café has a chic minimalistic vibe. The Nordic styles, comfy velvet furniture, furry pillows, floor futons, free WiFi, café tables and of course – kitties – create a luxe atmosphere that’s sure to make people smile.

About Frisky Cat Café

Scheduled to open in February 2020, the Frisky Cat café is a cat lounge plus a café where great coffee and a fun and entertaining environment is created for its customers and cat residents.

Visit: https://www.friskycatcafe.com/.

About Small Lives Matter Kitten Rescue Inc.

Small Lives Matter Kitten Rescue is committed to saving and finding homes for thousands of vulnerable kitten orphans that will die without their life-saving intervention. The nonprofit advocates education for sterilization and surrender prevention to end the kitten cycle. Their rescue is devoted to homeless kittens and providing the love and care they deserve.

Visit: https://www.thekittenrescue.org/.

For more information about the cat café and nonprofit rescue, please call Carla Forrest at 904-923-7796 or email: carlaforrest@thekittenrescue.org.

Watch a video to see how it all works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEAUAdfxE3c&feature=youtu.be

