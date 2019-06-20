Frost and Sullivan Recognizes Olea Kiosks for Outdoor Design Expertise

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks of Los Angeles, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2019 Customer Value Leadership Award for its self-service kiosk manufacturing and focus on designs for outdoor use.



Olea Kiosks is recognized not only for its technologically advanced and custom kiosks, this award also acknowledges its high standards for in-house manufacturing and services to make it an industry leader.

Frost & Sullivan evaluated Olea Kiosks in two main areas: Customer Ownership Experience and Customer Service Experience. Kiosks give businesses the opportunity to put the customer in the driver seat and in control of their transaction, and with sleek, modern, aesthetically-pleasing designs, Olea delivers a positive experience for today’s user.

Olea is redefining self-service technology with innovation that makes the transaction experience faster, more reliable and easier, particularly in the outdoor space. With several custom, outdoor designs completed and installed, Olea has earned a reputation for providing high-quality kiosks for challenging environments, including outdoor tourist attractions subject to varying temperatures and weather elements.

“Self-service kiosks in demanding environments, such as outdoor locations, face performance and frequent maintenance challenges. With its superior product design knowledge and expertise, Olea has virtually eliminated outdoor maintenance issues for its clients. Such high levels of customer satisfaction have resulted in more than 200 Olea-built drive-thru kiosks installed across the United States, with more to come,” stated Nandini Bhattacharya, Industry Manager, from Frost & Sullivan.

Since 1975, Olea Kiosks has designed and installed more than 20,000 custom kiosks for companies including CLEAR and Kaiser Permanente. Its custom kiosks can be seen throughout the United States and in other countries. Olea has a custom design process to ensure the kiosk is built and deployed to deliver the business outcomes for which it was intended.

About Olea Kiosks:

Olea Kiosks Inc. is a Los Angeles-based self-service kiosk manufacturer in business since 1975. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing and services have made it an industry leader.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/KwvBMjXbcsA

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0620s2p-olea-kiosk-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Custom ticketing kiosk by Olea Kiosks.

News Source: Olea Kiosks

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/frost-and-sullivan-recognizes-olea-kiosks-for-outdoor-design-expertise/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.