SUNSET, S.C., Nov. 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FSG Realty LLC (Fish Stewarding Group), a real estate stewarding and contributions group; with a primary focus on Lake Keowee and Peninsula Ridge in Sunset, S.C., today announced a custom prebuild process and experience for individuals and families looking for their exclusive and luxurious custom home without the headaches, hardships and challenges that a great number of buyers go through.



Many that are searching for that dream home are not looking for the issues, delays and additional costs that easily compound over time. They desire the craftsmanship, the elegance, the luxury and even more so, the ability to move in to that home now.

FSG Realty LLC (Fish Stewarding Group) serves as an educator and steward to connect the buyer with the right home that can be available right now, over waiting months and years for completion.

Home builder and founder of The Stillwater Group LLC, Brandon Eich, creates these meticulous, luxurious and beautiful homes that can be found all over Lake Keowee, Peninsula Ridge and South Carolina.

From concept to creation, Eich collaborates with investors, designers and teams across every touch point of the building process to deliver the SWG Experience. This approach addresses the complete array of the needs, requirements and must have amenities for the most discerning and selective buyers.

From the exclusivity of Peninsula Ridge to the beautiful waters of Lake Keowee, the views, location and the land are as breathtaking as the homes that have been created on it.

The stewarding process from FSG Realty LLC educates and connects each buyer throughout the entire experience to ensure every decision is understood.

“It is not a race to closing. This is about looking after the best interests of every touchpoint of a real estate transaction,” says Doug Fish, the Real Estate Steward, Educator and Founder of FSG Realty LLC. “FSG stands for Fish Stewarding Group. Everyone deserves to be educated and fully informed on all details that go into a real estate transaction. Our stewarding process allows for the best communication, information and protection for every buyer.”

FSG Realty is stewarding real estate experiences for buyers, sellers, investors and agents through education, communication and contributions. With this stewarding approach to custom prebuild experiences, it becomes more than buying a home. It shifts to an experience from the concept to the closing and every touch point in between.

About FSG Realty LLC (Fish Stewarding Group):

FSG Realty LLC is a Real Estate Stewarding and Contributions Group with a primary focus on Lake Keowee and Peninsula Ridge in Sunset, South Carolina, United States.

FSG Realty is stewarding real estate experiences for buyers, sellers, investors and agents through education, communication and contributions. Through the protection and development of common missions and common goals, FSG Realty shares a platform of value, connection and protection to the real estate process. This is rooted in the stewarding and contributing foundation created by Doug Fish, A Real Estate Steward and Educator and founder of FSG Realty in Sunset, South Carolina.

