Fun for Everyone at The Main Line Bike Race in Ardmore on August 11 2019

ARDMORE, Pa., July 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Sunday, August 11, thousands of spectators will come to Ardmore to cheer on amateur and professional cyclists at the third annual Main Line Bike Race from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. announced Narberth Ambulance. Cycling fanatics from across the region will descend upon downtown Ardmore to watch as some of the sport’s top athletes race through town. Fans will also enjoy free activities in the Family Fun Zone from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



“This event brings our communities together for an action-packed day of racing and family fun,” said Chris Flanagan, Narberth Ambulance Chief. “The event proceeds benefit our first responders and the state-of-the-art equipment we need to save lives.”

The team – comprised of career and volunteers from Narberth Ambulance, in conjunction with support from Lower Merion Township, Ardmore Business Association, Ardmore Initiative and many others are working hard to ensure a successful presentation of a first-class event for a first-class township.

This criterium style bike race, consisting of a one-mile closed circuit loop through the business district of Ardmore, including Lancaster Avenue, provides a unique experience for local families to get an up close and personal view as professional cyclists from around the United States race by at top speeds. As the competitors pedal dozens of laps around the course right in front of them, there are plenty of opportunities to cheer and ring those cow bells!

The new Family Fun Zone, free and open to the general public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers something fun for everyone! Children of all ages are welcome to get in on the action for FREE at Schauffele Plaza at 99 Cricket Terrace. A roaming magician will stroll and entertain. Kids will go crazy for face painting & body art! Take flight and soar up to 25 feet in the air on a four station Eurobungy. Jump, flip or try something new on this gravity defying ride. Slide down a giant, double lane, circus themed slide. Soccer darts, the newest sporting craze gaining national attention, is BIG fun for everyone! Players kick a Velcro-covered ball to a giant bulls-eye target to collect points.

Fans can enjoy live music throughout the day in Schauffele Plaza sponsored by Ardmore Music Hall, including a kids band, and check out the classic car exhibit on Lancaster Ave. Tired Hands Brewing Company is operating a beer garden with specialty sandwiches. Plenty of restaurants and stores in Ardmore, many on the race path, will be ready to serve.

The Main Line Bike Race, a series of eight criterium-style races, is open to all male and female Cat 1-5 riders with “masters races” (45+, 55+) giving every skill level access to a great US cycling approved course. All children between the ages of 4 and 9 are invited to take part in a sprint style race for free at 1:10 p.m. For anyone over 10 years of age who wants to experience the thrill of the course, at 1:30 p.m., and for $20 per person, the Family Race Course Experience will get you a racer number and a rare taste at this race circuit.

The finale races, sponsored by Independence Blue Cross and Lankenau Medical Center, begin at 2 p.m. Of course, all riders will be required to wear helmets and all participants can register at https://www.mainlinebikerace.com/.

Proceeds from the event benefit Narberth Ambulance, and help with the modernization of their fleet of 911 ambulances that for 75 years have provided lifesaving treatments to our surrounding communities.

Sponsors of the event include Independence Blue Cross, Main Line Health (Lankenau Medical Center), Trek Bikes, Air Methods, Albrecht Events, Aqua, Bryn Mawr Trust, Casale Events, K&S Towing, Mark. J. Fisher Roofing, Malvern Federal, US Supply, Restaurant Marokko, Flip and Baileys Bar/Restaurant Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, Porsche of Main Line, QCW, Tired Hands Brewing Company, Valley Forge Sports, V.E. Ralph, Walsh & Nicholson Financial Group and White and Williams. To register or for more information, visit https://www.mainlinebikerace.com/.

About Narberth Ambulance:

Narberth Ambulance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides 24/7 911 prehospital medical care to the Lower Merion, Narberth, Haverford, Conshohocken and West Conshohocken communities. More information: https://www.narberthambulance.org/

