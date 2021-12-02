Christmas is approaching and magic is in the air! Our Miami County communities wasted no time in planning some of the most festive celebrations to welcome in the holiday season.

As we all know, the holiday season flies right by us, so don’t wait another minute to gather your crew and head out to these fun events.

Make the most of your holiday season with this list of family-friendly Christmas activities for kids and grown-ups alike.

Christmas Activities and Events in Miami County

Christmas on the Green in Piqua

Friday, Dec. 3

6-9 p.m.



The perfect small town Holiday Celebration! Christmas on the Green in Piqua is a “must-do” on your holiday calendar.

Join the community for caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, children’s activities, and live entertainment. Stop in and visit downtown’s many stores to choose the perfect gift for someone special.

This family-oriented holiday celebration is the perfect way to greet the Christmas season!

Light the Night Shopping First Friday in Troy

Friday, Dec. 3

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Ready to get some shopping done? Spend the evening in downtown Troy supporting our local merchants.

The downtown area will be candlelit and full of the holiday spirit! Join the community and support our small and local businesses.

Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade

Saturday, Dec. 4

2-3 p.m.



As a part of an entire weekend of Holiday Experiences in Piqua, the Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade is a family experience you won’t want to miss.

Families, young and old, line the streets to watch the floats and marching bands go by. You might also see our local fire departments, youth groups, churches, civic clubs, and more familiar faces as our community members team up to keep this hometown tradition alive.

When the parade is over, pay a visit to Santa in the lobby of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

Covington Hometown Christmas

Friday, Dec. 3, 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Visit charming downtown Covington, Ohio for a Covington Hometown Christmas! Attendees are invited to enjoy holiday shopping and other holiday activities in the quaint village of Covington.

As a part of the community celebration, the Village of Covington, Ohio will hold its first Home Decorating Contest in which judges will recognize one resident for their creativity of outdoor Christmas decorations and light displays.

Out of seven homes in the competition, the judges will rank contestants on creativity, lights and decorations, special effects, and overall appearance. The winner will be recognized during the award ceremony on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Village Government Center parking area.

Join our community as we celebrate our creative residents and welcome in the holiday season!

Fulton Farms U-Pick Christmas Trees

November 26 – December 5

Monday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Summer may bring beautiful vegetables and berries, but Fulton Farms brings the spirit with plenty of festive activities during the colder months.

There are fewer, more traditional activities than chopping down your own Christmas tree. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, enjoy a horse-drawn hayride to choose and cut your very own tree!

After the perfect tree has been chosen, stop into the cafe and warm up with a cup of coffee. Don’t forget to check out the market for last-minute gifts like Ohio-made goods, homemade pies, canned goods, jams, and salsas. Stop in the cafe and enjoy a cup of coffee, hand-dipped ice cream, or a delicious shake.

This is just a small sampling of what Miami County has to offer during the holiday season! For more information on these events and others, contact Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau today.

The post Fun for the Family at Christmastime in Miami County! appeared first on Home Grown Great.