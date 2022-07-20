When you need to beat the heat, head to the river! Miami County, Ohio has some of the most beautiful waterways that are begging for explorers.

Whether you are looking for an adventure in a kayak, a leisurely canoe cruise, or catching supper on a camping trip, we’ve got the perfect spot for you!

Fun on the Water in Miami County, Ohio

Float Troy

Rent a floating tent on the river! This unique experience is perfect for those who love adventure and relaxation.

Float Troy is a series of floating tents anchored on the Great Miami River at Treasure Island Park. Guests sleep on the river inside of their own inflatable floating tent! This unique camping experience is perfect for those who want to take outdoor adventures to another level.

Each tent has been securely tethered and anchored several times, so there’s no need to worry about floating away! Plus, the river levels are extremely shallow around the tents – only about 3 feet deep.

This experience is perfect for the whole family! With limited availability, tents rent from late June through early September. Visit the website for the most up-to-date information and rental availability.

Adventures on the Great Miami

Located in Tipp City, Ohio, Adventures on the Great Miami offers canoeing, kayaking, and rafting.

Leisurely float down the Great Miami River in a raft filled with friends, or choose a slower pace in a kayak or canoe.

Adventures on the Great Miami does not accept reservations for less than 25 people. It’s first-come-first-serve, so get there early to get your adventure on! Larger groups can rent a party tent for family reunions, birthday parties, or team-building activities.

Adventures on the Great Miami is open seven days a week as weather permits. Be sure to visit the website to learn more about what to wear, prohibited items, and other important details before you set sail!

Barefoot Canoe Rentals

Reconnect with nature along the Stillwater River. Barefoot Canoe Rentals offers a full-service canoe trip complete with transportation to and from the takeout.

Paddlers drift along the five-mile stretch of serene currents and scenic views as they cruise along the river.

On average, the canoe trip takes about two hours to complete. Explorers are transported to and from the river by bus and are supplied with lifejackets and canoe paddles. Of course, adventures are weather permitting.

Fishing in Miami County

Looking for your campfire supper? There’s a fishing hole for that! Miami County has so many beautiful fishing spots that are the perfect catch.

Explore Twin Arch Reserve in Troy, Ohio for the catch of the day. This is also a great spot for hiking, biking, kayaking, canoeing, and watching wildlife.

Farrington Reserve is another option for outdoor enthusiasts. Located in Piqua, Ohio, the Reserve has 27 acres of land for boating, fishing, exercising, and viewing wildlife with access to the Great Miami River.

After your adventures, rest your feet and reflect on your experience at a local brewery or restaurant! Contact the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau for more information about our area.

