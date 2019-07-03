Gainesville Dev Academy Launches Income Share Agreements to Expand Access to Professional Development Programs

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 3, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Gainesville Dev Academy, a Florida company that offers professional advancement training for Web and Mobile application development, has announced today the launch of an Income Share Agreement program. Through this program, Gainesville Dev Academy will now offer students the ability to undergo training and pay their tuition only when they have completed the program and have achieved gainful employment.



“Our goal is to reach as many people as possible and prepare them for careers in the fast-growing tech industry where there is a shortage of talent. Our Income Share Agreement program will help us offer our training to students that did not have access to these opportunities in the past,” said Duncan Kabinu of Gainesville Dev Academy.

Gainesville Dev Academy aims to provide education to all with an ambitious goal of building a large talent pipeline that benefits the tech industry locally and at large.

Income Share Agreements allow students to cover tuition by agreeing to pay back a percentage of their future income once they land a well-paying job post-graduation. This method of education finance aligns the tuition a student pays with the value the student receives. The model is powerful because schools share the upfront risk with their students. By offering Income Share Agreements, Gainesville Dev Academy stands behind its programs, its outcomes, and its students.

Gainesville Dev Academy has partnered with Leif, a New York City company that offers end-to-end Income Share Agreement services, to provide students this financing option. Leif is one of the catalysts behind the growing adoption of Income Share Agreements in the United States. Schools ranging from traditional universities to coding bootcamps and workforce development programs have implemented Income Share Agreements in order to increase financial access and align incentives with their students.

Gainesville Dev Academy is a professional training school that offers training in current front-end development skills to meet the needs of the tech industry. Learn more at http://gainesvilledevacademy.com/.

Leif increases access to quality education at an affordable cost. Leif partners with schools to design, deploy, and manage Income Share Agreement programs. This form of education finance aligns the interest of the school with the interest of the student so everyone wins. Learn more at https://leif.org/ .

