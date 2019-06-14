Galileo Founder and CEO Joins Prestigious Pahara-Aspen Education Fellowship

OAKLAND, Calif., June 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Galileo Learning, one of America’s largest and fastest growing summer day camp providers, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Glen Tripp, is one of 25 individuals who will join the Pahara community of leaders this Fall. This highly dynamic and influential cohort is designed to support and challenge diverse, innovative leaders who are reimagining America’s public schools.



The Pahara-Aspen Education Fellowship describes its program as “a two-year, cohort-based program that identifies exceptional leaders in the educational excellence and equity movement, facilitates their dynamic growth, and strengthens their collective efforts to dramatically improve public schools, especially those serving low-income children and communities.”

For years, Galileo has closely partnered on topics of innovation and equity with world-class organizations like The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula, Stanford University School of Education, and Maker Education Initiative. The Pahara-Aspen Fellowship is now on the growing list of ways in which Galileo is emerging as a vocal and experienced leader in education, outside the boundaries of the summer programming space.

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to team up with public education leaders from around the country to learn how they are developing future innovators, and see how Galileo might contribute to these efforts,” says Glen Tripp, Galileo Founder and CEO. “The purpose of education needs to evolve to meet the changing needs of the global community. I look forward to growing with my colleagues as we consider these questions.”

About Galileo

Galileo operates 100+ summer camp programs throughout California and Illinois, where more than 35,000 kids and over 2,500 staff will invent, design, create and play in summer 2019. Galileo’s mission is to develop innovators who envision and create a better world. Founded in 2002 by Glen Tripp, Galileo is a certified B Corp, was named one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, and is a Real Leaders’ 2019 Top Impact Company. More information: https://galileo-camps.com/

News Source: Galileo Learning LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/galileo-founder-and-ceo-joins-prestigious-pahara-aspen-education-fellowship/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.