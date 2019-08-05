Galileo Reaches Record-Breaking Financial Assistance Goal

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Galileo Learning, an award-winning summer day camp provider and leader in the K-8 education space, continues to prioritize making high-caliber programs accessible to underserved kids. This month, Galileo hit a milestone in this effort by awarding over 10,000 sessions of financial assistance in one summer.



The financial assistance program has been a staple in Galileo’s business model since its founding in 2002. Over the last two decades, the program has represented a company commitment valued at over $10.25 million.

“When we created Galileo, we wanted to design a business model that enabled us to serve thousands of lower-income campers—without depending on foundations or fundraising—and we’re proud to have done just that,” says Glen Tripp, Galileo Founder and CEO. “Our pricing model charges full price to the majority of our customers, which allows us to offer a sliding fee system for those with fewer resources or who might be going through a crisis in their lives.

“This year, more than 15 percent of our campers received support. We believe all kids should have access to high-quality summer programming, and we’re committed to nurturing this program in the years to come.”

Each year, Galileo launches the application in February for the upcoming summer. To connect with deserving families across California and Illinois, Galileo’s team works closely with local school districts and organizations.

More information on the financial assistance program: https://galileo-camps.com/details/financial-assistance/

About Galileo:

Galileo operates 100+ summer camp programs throughout California and Illinois, where more than 35,000 kids and over 2,500 staff will invent, design, create and play in summer 2019. Galileo’s mission is to develop innovators who envision and create a better world. Founded in 2002 by Glen Tripp, Galileo is a certified B Corp, was named one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, and is a Real Leaders’ 2019 Top Impact Company. Learn more: https://galileo-camps.com/

