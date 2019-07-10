GALLOSPOLE, a Music Peddler of Conspiracy Theories, Announces the Release of the Political Allegory, TARAC WIPPP

DREXEL HILL, Pa., July 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Gallospole will release the political allegory, TARAC WIPPP, which stands for The American Right for Adequate Chair Width In Public & Private Places, on July 15, 2019. In a series of videos, animations and soundtracks, TARAC WIPPP, a fictitious lobbying organization led by Gallospole, peddles the conspiracy theory that the weaponization of chairs, perpetrated by known and unknown entities, discriminates against obese Americans.



Gallospole assembled a talented team of musicians, animators and actors to create a compelling and entertaining look at the absurdity of conspiracy theories and the perfidious tactics of political weaponization. He surmised, “With so many conspiracy theories attracting national attention, why shouldn’t I get in on the action?”

Gallospole™, better known to his wife as Marc A. Gallo, has written, produced and performed in political and apolitical musical acts for over 30 years. Marc has been featured in Performing Songwriter, Forbes and other media outlets. This is the first release for Gallospole.

