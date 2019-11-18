MISSOULA, Mont., Nov. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Garden City Plumbing & Heating today announces their entrance into the drain services business. The addition of a drain service department enables Garden City to expand to their current list of available plumbing services. For years, Garden City referred drain related calls to other local companies. Now, they have the ability to take care of and handle all drain related issues.



“From the beginning, our focus has always been to be there when our customers need us. No matter the issue related to plumbing or HVAC, we want to be able to address the issue quickly, and fix it right the first time,” says Bill Schaff, President at Garden City Plumbing & Heating. “Adding drain services adds to our abilities to do just that.”

Features and benefits of Garden City drain services include:

Capabilities to unclog any size drain

Availability of hydro-jetting equipment to thoroughly clean any size drain

24-hour drain services available for Garden City maintenance customers

Drain opening and drain cleaning services will be available starting November 15, 2019. For more information on drain services, visit https://gardencityplumbing.com.

About Garden City Plumbing & Heating:

Garden City Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the residents and businesses of Missoula, Montana since 1985. As a family owned and operated business, their focus is ensuring the reliability, comfort, and safety of their customer’s plumbing and HVAC systems. Over the years, they have built an outstanding reputation for customer service and excellence in their work.

News Source: Garden City Plumbing and Heating

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/garden-city-plumbing-and-heating-adds-drain-service-capabilities/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.