LEBANON, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Gem Miner’s Holiday, the Mid-Atlantic’s premium bead, mineral, gem and jewelry show, from the Mid-Atlantic Gem and Mineral Association (MAGMA), will be hosting its 12th annual Fall show at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, Nov. 16 and 17, 2019, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.



This Holiday event offers visitors the specimens and displays of a traditional gem and jewelry show, as well as specialty items perfect for holiday gift-giving such as textiles, honey, a regional winery, and arts and crafts products.

Visit http://www.gem-show.com for updates, admission discounts and additional information.

Friend us on Facebook and take advantage of our Groupon offering: https://www.facebook.com/gemminersshows

The expanded show areas include a Gem Mine experience for younger rockhounds: Bootlegger Bo’s Gem Mine, run by our youngest ever exhibitor! Soldier Solutions will be selling patriotic hats, T-shirts, sunglasses, and even coffees and BBQ sauce in support of its Veteran run partners. The Gem Miners Shows are proud of Soldier Solutions Operation Companion helping pair Veterans around the country with trained service dogs. We hope to have a visit from a Companion!

The Central Pennsylvania Rock and Mineral Club will also be a source of educational information and demonstrations.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Handicapped accessible and free parking. Admission is $5 and free for children under 12.

Gem Miner’s Jubilee and Holiday Shows are a yearly exhibition and sale of some of the finest products & collectibles of Earth’s treasures. The Holiday Gift Show in November and a three day show in August provide an opportunity to meet source dealers bringing the highest quality materials available.

More information: http://www.gem-show.com

