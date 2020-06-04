COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Realty ONE Group Restore is proud to announce the recent hiring of George Koser to the leadership team. George will be working out of the Blue Bell and Conshohocken offices as the company’s first Non-Selling Sales Manager. In his role, he will play an integral role in supporting the company’s real estate agents to work smarter, not harder, and grow their businesses.



With more than 35+ years of experience in real estate and close to $3 billion in managed closed sales business, George has the experience and fervor to become a trusted team leader and help agents with viable marketing, training, and support that will make a true impact. Working with some of the most well-known real estate companies in the industry, George’s previous roles and experience will help him be successful at Realty ONE Group Restore.

When asked why he chose to join Realty ONE Group Restore, George explained that the appeal was in the opportunity to work with a motivated, supportive company versus the type of culture that exists within the large corporate conglomerates.

“Ultimately, agents have the opportunity to make more money at ROG. The company focuses on offering autonomy, but also real-life, helpful guidance and support that others claim to offer, but don’t actually offer. I’ve been there. I have firsthand experience and know what the agents need. I am here to give that support and guidance.”

George said he was excited to help lead the charge and work with a company that has a focus on technology, something that agents need more and more, especially in the current state of the environment.

“ROG has the technology and the support agents need – and they encourage everyone to take advantage of it. Agents are given tools that will help them run their business at a high level, even in the midst of a pandemic. That’s the kind of support you want from a company. You want to feel like someone has your back, not just eyes on your pocket.”

Through George’s 35+ years of experience, he has worked at major real estate companies including Century 21 Alliance, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach Realtors, and most recently, Weichert Realtors as a sales manager. From being a broker and owner to vice president and sales manager, George’s experience is unmatched and his credibility is as solid as they come.

Founded in 2019, Realty ONE Group Restore based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. Realty ONE Group Restore is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals.

