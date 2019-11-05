ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) —- The CBD industry is exploding and with that surge comes a host of consumer questions and concerns about the safety and efficacy of products. That’s where Georgetown Hemp comes in. On November 17 from noon to 6 p.m., it’s hosting a grand opening of its new store at 11607 Nebel Street. People are encouraged to visit to find out what makes its business different.



CNN recently reported that 66 percent of CBD products found on shelves are labeled inaccurately. For example, if you have two CBD products that each boast 400 mg, the potency and clean factor of each could be wildly different. Not all CBD products are created equal. The quality of the product has to do with the environment in which it was grown and how it was grown. All Georgetown Hemp products are organically grown and processed.

Georgetown Hemp has traveled around the world to meet with farmers and receives first-hand, factual information about the products it sells. It places a high value on research and education.

“We understand that finding the right CBD product to fit an individual’s need can be overwhelming, that’s why we created a business model that’s both customer-centric and industry focused,” Daniel Simmonds, owner, Georgetown Hemp says.

Georgetown Hemp staff is a group of self-proclaimed “compliance geeks.”

“We’re experts in the industry and our main priority is product security and safety. Sales flow naturally,” Simmonds says. “We offer the ‘Georgetown Hemp Seal of Approval’ to ensure trustworthiness in the stores to where we distribute.”

The company has a strict protocol vetting manufacturers and ensuring quality is followed from seed to sale. All products are tracked from seed to store by batch numbers and random batch testing is performed. Quality is always a priority.

The grand opening will have a host of people on hand to field questions and share information. They’ll include farmers, an organic chemist, testing lab, manufacturer, co-packer, doctors, acupuncturists and more.

The end analysis is that when people purchase CBD from Georgetown Hemp, they’re not only getting an exceptional product, but also great reassurance.

About Georgetown Hemp

Georgetown Hemp is a science-based, hemp and CBD specialty retail store. For each product it sells, staff visits the farm, the labs and the processing centers where products are manufactured. It’s a wholesale distributor and B2B consultant and the first in the nation business of its kind. It has a top knowledge base on all things hemp and CBD and is the doctor and pharmacy choice for CBD products and related information.

Georgetown Hemp is open from 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Private consultations are available through the website at: https://www.georgetownhemp.com/

Find out more on YouTube: https://youtu.be/rqYKPdfVsFU

