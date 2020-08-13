QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GCON Inc. Construction begins in Queen Creek on a $5.8 million dual tenant building for Gerber Collision & Glass, one of the largest collision shop consolidators in North America, and privately-held Enterprise Holdings, known publicly as Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Both companies remain bullish on the valley as they break ground on 3.8 acres after two years of planning.



The project will include a 17,000 square foot building for Gerber Collision & Glass, and a new Enterprise rental facility, with car wash, on the adjacent 1.5-acre property. Vehicle repair and maintenance is considered an essential service by the Federal government.

“You still have to get your vehicles fixed,” says John Rang, the Arizona developer leading the project with construction management firm GCON Inc., an Arizona-based company.

“Even through this pandemic, we continue to see a steady increase in demand for transportation services, particularly in our local markets like Queen Creek, Gilbert and San Tan Valley,” says Kevin Cooper, Vice President of Arizona for Enterprise Holdings. “This newly developed property will provide us with greater capacity and a professional facility for our customers and employees.”

The GCON pre-construction design team utilizes Building Information Modeling known as BIM360, a technology that allows for highly accurate prototyping and construction coordination, to streamline construction. Inside, the building will feature air-conditioned repair work bays — a rare feature for the vehicle repair industry. This is expected to draw high quality, experienced technicians who appreciate cooler working conditions. The building is equipped with state-of-the-art paint and prep booths valued at $500,000 and repair equipment valued at $250,000.

“The commitment of these companies to this exciting development is a testament to the explosive growth and opportunity of the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley trade district,” states Rick Breuer, a commercial broker focused on automotive-commercial real estate.

Gerber Collision & Glass was founded in Chicago, IL in 1937 as a single auto glass and trim shop, and has grown to be part of the largest auto collision and glass repair companies in the United States and Canada. The company’s optimism for expanded growth in the Valley hasn’t waned, even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues with plans for further investment across Arizona.

About Gerber Collision & Glass, and GCON Inc.:

Founded in 1937 by Phil Gerber, Gerber Collision & Glass has provided quality auto collision and glass repair service for more than 80 years.

GCON is a dynamic, full-service construction management company serving a diverse portfolio of clients across the US, including high-tech/mission critical to healthcare, education, office, industrial, retail, multi-family, and more. As a regional contractor with local roots, our vision is to maintain our community-first focus and continue to be the #1 relationship contractor in the Southwest.

Learn more at: https://www.gconinc.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0813s2p-gcon-ariz-300dpi.jpg

News Source: GCON Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/gerber-enterprise-expand-in-arizona-as-local-development-remains-bullish/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.