Looking for a unique place for a night out with your friends? Want to create masterpieces to hang in your home? Channel your inner artist and crafty side at these Miami County locations.

Artistic Earth Pottery- Troy

Try your hand at making pottery at Artistic Earth Pottery. Located just outside of downtown Troy, they offer a variety of pottery classes for everyone at every skill level. Classes include wheel throwing, clay basics, and studio classes.

Studio 14 Creative Arts Center- Troy

Here, you can pick an already created pottery piece and paint it to make it your own. They also offer painting classes where an experienced instructor will guide you through the painting process. Studio 14 recently moved into a new location, giving them room to expand their class options and sizes.

Board & Brush Creative Studio– Tipp City

Located in Tipp City, this studio will turn you into a “DIY Master.” There, you will make your own personalized wood sign as the instructors show you how to distress, sand, stain, and paint your design. This is a great way to hone your passion for décor and DIY projects.

Ivy Court- Troy

For all plant lovers, Ivy Court is the perfect place for you to learn about plants and shop around for new ones to add to your plant collections at home. You can even pot your plant at their potting station and try out various soils, rocks and moss to encompass your gorgeous plant.

Check out these great places for your next birthday, bachelorette party, girl’s night, and more, and get crafty!

The post Get Crafty in Miami County! appeared first on Home Grown Great.