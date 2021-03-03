You might see our faces walking by or sitting in a planning meeting somewhere in Miami County, but have you ever wondered who that person is and why are they here? Well, we hope to answer that and a few other things in our “Get to know us” blog!

Leiann Stewart

Executive Director



After being raised a Nebraska Cornhusker, I ventured to Ohio where I earned my bachelors at Xavier University. My first job after graduation was in Miami County. I worked at the Piqua Daily Call and Troy Daily News for 14 years where I gained experience in sales, marketing, event planning and management. I began working at the Miami County Visitors Bureau in 2013 and took over as Executive Director in 2019.

I have been married to my husband, Eddie, for 22 years, and we have four children, Sean, Kaitlin, Ian, and Kelly. I love spending time with my family, being outdoors and traveling. I have visited 39 of our 50 states and 12 countries. My family and I enjoy hiking, exploring, fishing, cycling, and camping, and we love visiting National Parks and Historic sites together. I also enjoy watching movies, cake decorating, and 6 years ago, I began running again.

It wasn’t hard for me to fall in love with Miami County when I first came here so many years ago…the communities, the people, the businesses are truly amazing, and I feel blessed to be able to tell Miami County’s story every single day.



Deann Bechtol

Communications Coordinator

Hello, I’m Deann! After earning a bachelor’s degree from Antioch College in Yellow Springs, I worked for various non-profits and eventually came home to Miami County for work. This little picturesque spot in Ohio has been home for most of my life. It’s been a great place to live and work for so many years.

I’ve been happily married to Eric, my husband of 22 years, and we have one daughter who is in 8th grade. We’ve spent a lot of time at softball and volleyball games but wouldn’t change that for the world. As a family, we enjoy travelling, amusement parks and exploring new places as well as binge-watching old tv shows on a rainy weekend.

In 2021, I have a goal of walking the trails at all the Miami County parks with our dogs Tina and Gus. I think the park system here is incredible and one of the county’s best features. Hopefully, I’ll see you out on the trail!

Meghan Rodriguez

Group Sales Manager

Hi, I’m Meghan! A few facts about me: I’ve lived in all four corners of the state. Born and raised in northwest Ohio, I moved down to southeast Ohio to get my bachelors at Ohio University. After graduation, I moved to northeast Ohio for my first job being a post-grad. Then subsequently moved here to southwest Ohio for my current position with the Visitors Bureau.

In my free time, I love to read. I believe last year I read around 50 books. I also enjoy binge-watching shows on some of my favorite networks, like HGTV and TLC while cuddling up with my cat, Ella. When I’m not at home, I’m either with friends or family, enjoying the outdoors, eating at new restaurants or doing some “much needed” shopping.

What I love about Miami County is the small town charm. I enjoy discovering all of the unique shopping and restaurants we have here. Having worked in the tourism industry for the past five years, I love that I have been able to continue my career here. I feel blessed that every day I get to tell potential visitors and locals alike all of the fun things there are to do in our area and in our state of Ohio.

Please let me know if there is any way I can help you plan your trip to our area!





