Global DMS Adds Appraisal Pre-Scheduler Functionality to its eTrac Valuation Management Platform

LANSDALE, Pa., June 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based valuation management software, announced that it has rolled out eTrac® Pre-Scheduler, a newly released tool that that streamlines appraisal appointments, allowing lenders and AMCs that are leveraging eTrac to easily set predetermined appraisal dates, apply specific parameters, and broadcast appraiser communications.



eTrac Pre-Scheduler empowers users with the ability to easily select multiple appraisal appointment dates per appraisal order, automatically search for applicable appraisers that are available to complete the order, and then present potential assignments to eligible appraisers along with the order and specified dates. The appraiser can then quickly accept the order by agreeing to one of the required dates, which can conveniently be done from their cell phone via email and/or text message.

The end result is that the entire process of coordinating and completing appraisals becomes quicker, easier, and more efficient. In addition, Pre-Scheduler flexes with unique business processes or special requests from borrowers and clients, as users have the ability to define what appraisers must agree to before accepting orders.

“Appraisals typically take the longest of all loan fulfillment processes to complete, which extends underwriting times, increases costs, and also opens up the potential for deal fallout,” says Vladimir Bien-Aime, president and CEO at Global DMS. “Appointments are sometimes set at the vendor’s discretion and can lead to unexpected delays and issues; however, the addition of Pre-Scheduler to eTrac establishes more control and better organization to prevent problems. Ensuring that appraisal orders are efficiently assigned, accepted, and completed is paramount to making the process expeditious and cost effective.”

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions catering to lenders, servicers, AMCs, appraisers and other real estate entities. The company’s solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.

The company’s solutions include its new EVO-Commercial (EVO-C) for commercial lending, eTrac valuation management platform for residential lending, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS), ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile), and AMCmatch.

For more information, visit the company’s web site http://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.

