Global DMS Launches EVO-Commercial, a Next-Generation Valuation Management Software Platform for Commercial Lending

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based valuation management software, announced that it launched EVO-Commercial (EVO-C) at the MBA’s CREF/Multifamily Housing Convention & Expo being held in San Diego from February 11 – 14. The new platform is 100 percent configurable, fully customizable, quick and easy to implement, eliminates numerous steps in the workflow process, lowers system maintenance costs and empowers end-users as well as management teams, among many other efficiency gains.



“EVO-C solves a number of major pain points and challenges that have been ailing the commercial lending space for years,” says said Vladimir Bien-Aime, president and CEO at Global DMS. “Commercial lenders have grown accustomed to dealing with manual processes or limitations of outdated, inflexible technology that prevents them from optimizing their valuation processes. The feedback we have received from commercial lenders thus far is that EVO-C eclipses and outperforms the current solutions which they are continually burdened with.”

The EVO-C platform delivers immediate ROI to lender clients by reducing the cost to acquire, manage and review collateral valuations reports. The solution creates a competitive bidding environment where vendors are encouraged to focus on quality, communication, cost and turnaround time. Managers are easily able to monitor their pipelines in real-time for overall performance to drive down costs, remove road-blocks and create a positive experience for their customers.

Key EVO-C Benefits:

Implementations can be completed in just days or weeks – not months

EVO-C is so intuitive and easy to understand that minimal training is required

Completely workflow-driven powered by a highly configurable business rules engine that does not require development or IT resources to update

Detailed custom reports can easily be created by business users and dynamically output on an ad hoc basis for management

Drag and drop capability allows for multiple large files to swiftly be transferred and auto-populated, saving immeasurable amounts of time.

“We spent a great deal of time working closely with lenders to perfect a breakthrough platform that is loaded with features and functionality, which commercial lenders have never seen before,” said Michael Quaranto, chief information security officer and vice president of technology at Global DMS. “EVO-C was engineered to be hands down the most flexible, configurable and extensible commercial lending valuation management platform available on the market. We are extremely excited to demonstrate the jaw-dropping power EVO-C offers.”

Global DMS is an established enterprise-class software provider that also offers a widely-used, award-winning residential lending valuation management platform, eTrac, which seamlessly automates all aspects of the process. eTrac supports lender compliance with changing state-based rules, federal laws, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Dodd-Frank Act.

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions catering to lenders, servicers, AMCs, appraisers and other real estate entities. The company’s solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process. The company’s solutions include its new EVO-Commercial (EVO-C) for commercial lending, eTrac valuation management platform for residential lending, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS), AMC State Regulations, ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile), and AMCmatch.com.

For more information, visit the company’s web site http://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.

