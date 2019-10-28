AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based valuation management software, announced the launch of its new residential valuation solution at the MBA’s Annual Convention & Expo being held at the Austin Convention Center from Oct. 27 – 30. Branded EVO-Residential™ (EVO-Res), the platform is primed to change the way lending and real estate entities process and manage valuations.



Global DMS engineered EVO-Res from the ground up with total automation of the entire valuation process in mind. The company believes everything begins with empowering organizations with an arsenal of incredibly easy-to-use tools that help transform their businesses into ultra-efficient, compliant, finely tuned operations. Using EVO-Res, the burdensome and costly valuation process the mortgage industry contends with can now be executed flawlessly through automation standing behind decades of integrated best practices.

“We put a great deal of thought into the design and underlying functionality of EVO-Res, collaborating with clients and diligently operating in an R&D mode for years,” says Vladimir Bien-Aime, president and CEO of Global DMS. “EVO-Res provides organizations with an unrivaled technology foundation that ensures their unique valuation processes are completely automated from start to finish that was not possible until now. Empowering our clients with this technology advantage gives them an unparalleled ability to easily adapt to the ebbs and flows of the mortgage market and their unique valuation business needs.”

EVO-Res offers state-of-the-art technological advances that allows users to work the way they need to work, which is very different than the platforms currently available in the market. EVO-Res is user role-based providing a customized experience for each user, complete with separate dashboards and task lists that help drive optimal performance by allowing them to focus on the most important tasks of the moment. EVO-Res users have the ability to configure every field, new fields can be added on the fly and are instantly reportable. Users can also create new review forms in minutes. Previously, these types of changes would require costly and time-consuming development intervention.

“From a return on investment point of view, using a platform like EVO-Res just make sense,” stated Jody Collup, COO at Global DMS. “The process efficiency advantages inherent in EVO-Res’ infrastructure keeps every user on task, positively impacting your time to closing and effectively reducing your costs.”

Notably, EVO-Res also works seamlessly with EVO-C, Global DMS’ commercial lending valuation platform, thus allowing for a single-system experience to easily and effectively manage two distinctly different business lines.

Global DMS will be offering demonstrations of EVO-Res in booth 1019 at the MBA Annual Convention & Expo from Oct. 27 – 29. In addition, the company will also be hosting a celebratory launch party at the conclusion of the show on the evening of Tues. the 29t at 8 p.m. CST. Contact Global DMS to learn more at evopreview@globaldms.com or 877-866-2747 (option 2).

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation technology. The company’s solution set is cost-effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire appraisal process. Global DMS’ solutions include its newly launched EVO-Residential™ platform (EVO-Res), contemporary EVO-Commercial™ (EVO-C) for commercial lending, existing eTrac® Enterprise platform for residential lending along with its many companion products, as well as the SnapVal™ appraisal pricing solution.

For more information, visit the company’s web site https://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.

