Gluten-Free New England Serves Up 1st Boston Expo

SIMSBURY, Conn., Oct. 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Gluten-Free New England, LLC presents their first Greater Boston expo on Sunday, October 27, 2019, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Burlington in Burlington, Mass. The event includes 75 gluten-free vendors as well as food trucks, cooking demos and educational seminars.



Gluten-Free New England operates wickedglutenfree.com and is the region’s leading resource for healthy gluten-free living and dining.

Thousands of attendees are expected to nibble their way through the event, taking advantage of gluten-free samples and food for purchase from national and international brands, as well as local bakeries, restaurants, businesses, and artisans. Outreach organizations will also be on-hand, along with a cooking demo and book signing by clean-eating expert Terry Walters. Celiac-safe lunch and dessert options will be available from food trucks and local cafes.

Admission includes a reusable shopping bag, entrance to all presentations, and all-you-can-eat samples.

Ticketing details can be found at https://wickedglutenfree.com/

About Gluten-Free New England:

Since 2016, Connecticut resident Abby Helman Kelly has been organizing expos and delivering content to people like herself seeking the best and safest gluten-free dining, products and services in the region. “The number of people being diagnosed with celiac disease and other food sensitivities is growing so incredibly fast,” she says. “The good news is that the number of local, national, and international businesses working to accommodate them is growing too, and I just love bringing them together. After all, we’re wicked gluten free!”

Gluten-Free New England offers restaurant and product reviews, a dining directory, features, blogs, news, community forums, personal stories, and more. Additional expos are scheduled for 2020 in three locations throughout the region.

For more information contact: Abby Helman Kelly, (860) 836-5041, abby@wickedglutenfree.com

