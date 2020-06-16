SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Glynns Thomas Portraits LLC, a business specializing in headshot and custom stock photography, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB). These certifications were provided by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council – Pacific, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



“This is an exciting day for me. I believe both the WBE and WOSB certifications will give me an opportunity to be at the bidding table for projects I wouldn’t have known about and may not have had access to,” says owner, Glynns Thomas. “Equally as exciting to me is the opportunity to serve companies and organizations that support diversity from their suppliers. I am also looking forward to meeting other women-owned businesses that have been certified by WBENC in the Pacific region and nationally, to network with, and to learn from and support each other.”

WBENC’s national standard of certification, implemented by WBEC Pacific, is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About Glynns Thomas Portraits LLC

Specializing in headshots and custom stock photography for companies and organizations in the greater Sacramento area. For more information, visit https://www.glynnsthomas.com/ or connect directly at (916) 294-7926 and hello@glynnsthomas.com.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit https://www.wbenc.org/.

Glynns Thomas

(916) 294-7926

hello@glynnsthomas.com

