Gokal Law Group: Trial in Sexual Assault Case Against Schwan’s Co. Moved to Sept. 2019

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — More than three years ago a woman was sexually assaulted in a Schwan’s truck in Northern California, yet nothing indicates the Sonoma County case (#SVC262079), will be resolved soon, says Attorney Alison Gokal, of the Gokal Law Group.



On March 7, 2016, a 19-year-old motorist accepted help from a Schwan’s driver who forcibly carried her to the company’s truck bearing the swan logo and sexually attacked her. Police reports* confirm the woman was sexually penetrated. The civil suit claims infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, vicarious liability, and negligent hiring, training, and supervision.

Gokal says it took more than a year to get routine employee information about the driver such as his application and prior references from Schwan’s. “It’s been a long and punitive road for a young woman who had the misfortune of getting a flat tire and trusting a Schwan’s employee for help,” says Gokal.

In March of this year, Schwan’s Co. a multibillion dollar private food company whose brands include MaMa Rosa’s, Freschetta, Schwan’s Chef Collective, Pagoda, and Edwards was acquired by CJ CheilJedang, a South Korea-based food processor.

“We urge CJ CheilJedang’s CEO Shin Hyun-Jaw (https://www.cj.co.kr/en/about/cj-cheiljedang/ceo-message) and Dimitrios Smyrnios of Schwan’s to bring this shameful, dishonorable chapter to a close which has caused this innocent woman deep pain and trauma,” Gokal says.

According to Co-counsel, Mahyar Ghassemian of the Ghassemian Law Group, Schwan’s failed to act on red flags on the driver’s application. “Had they contacted his former employer they would have seen he had a prior criminal record,” she says.

“Our client desperately hopes CEO Shin Hyun-Jaw will insist on stricter background checks, and restore a culture of integrity at Schwan’s,” says Gokal.

Trial is set for September 12, 2019 in Sonoma County Superior Court.

