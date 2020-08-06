CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The United States Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) commends Gordon Brush for the development of a “Chamber Brush” that cleans the main gun on the Abrams Tank, saving the Army $1.5 billion.



The Army’s Director of Operations and Security Assistance, Integrated Logistic Support Center-TACOM said: “TACOM would like to express our sincere gratitude for your excellent work in supporting our warfighters in their efforts in the Middle East. Your efforts have a positive impact in our fight for a democracy in the Middle East and the safe return of our warfighters. Again, thank you for your tremendous support to the United States Army.”

“I am truly honored to receive this commendation from the United States Army,” said Ken Rakusin, president & CEO, Gordon Brush.

Gordon Brush is Proud To Be An American Manufacturer™ and to support our brave soldiers fighting for freedom, justice, and democracy on the world stage.

“Our American made products give us the ability to display our patriotism and pride and to create feelings of goodwill when our customers receive American-made items,” added Rakusin.

About Gordon Brush®:

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company, has a rich history as an American brush manufacturer. Founded in 1951, Gordon Brush® includes two brands whose origin dates to 1855 and 1897. The company consists of 12 brands that operate out of its 250,000 square foot manufacturing facilities in Mississippi and California. Gordon Brush manufactures over 17,000 different types of stock and custom brushes with over 3,500 ready for same day shipment.

Gordon Brush® is the 2018 recipient of the Made: In America Award and the 2019 recipient of the Armed Forces Award from Made In America.com.

Company President and CEO, Ken Rakusin, was presented with a special Congressional Recognition Award for his commitment to American manufacturing from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and local Congresswomen, Grace Napolitano. Mr. Rakusin was also the recipient of the 2019 Patriot Award from Made In America.com and honored as an American Made Hero by American Made Heroes.com.

Learn more at: https://www.gordonbrush.com/

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/8oTmgSlHCXg

