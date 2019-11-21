SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As of November 14, 2019, the Government of Belize has officially commenced the construction of the Corozal-Sarteneja Road. The project, funded by the Government of Taiwan with a loan of $50 million, aims to ease travel between the two locations with a 27-mile road, including the Pablo Nuevo and Laguna Seca bridges.



Legacy Global Development, the developer of the prestigious Orchid Bay, Belize community, asserts that the completion of this road, which is slated for sometime within 54 months of the contract signing earlier this fall, will make real estate in Belize more attractive than ever before.

“The breaking of ground on the Corozal-Sarteneja road project is a very exciting milestone for the Orchid Bay community,” says Chris Williams, CEO of Legacy Global Development. “The long-awaited road will give easier access to the community, and will further accelerate the tourism boom in Northern Belize. With the road under construction and more interest than ever in the region, now is the time to buy a home at Orchid Bay.”

When the project is complete, residents and visitors of Orchid Bay will have access to bridges between their community, Corozal, and Sarteneja, opening up new opportunities for fast and efficient domestic travel. These bridges and newly paved roads will enable those living in Orchid Bay to reach the regional airport in Northern Belize within minutes.

Even before the development of the new road, tourists have been flocking to Belize in record numbers. The first half of 2019 showed Belize welcoming 6 percent more overnight visitors than the first half of 2018. Orchid Bay, in particular, has experienced unprecedented growth this year, with 18 new homes sold between January and July.

The continued development of Belize means more and more tourists will surely continue to visit and also take up residence in the country. Belize’s Northern region of Corozal, home to Orchid Bay, is becoming especially popular, further showing that now is the time to invest in real estate within the community.



Orchid Bay is a gated, master-planned community situated on a 114-acre site in the Bay of Chetumal. It combines North American comforts with a spectacular Caribbean setting. The development was influenced by innovations in community design that reveal small-town accessibility, connectivity, and convenience — all with respect to the natural environment. The master plan calls for a series of canals and basins for easy navigation around the community, first-world infrastructure, and 10 percent green space set aside.

Buyers at Orchid Bay have a wide selection of homes to choose from, including Beachfront Condominiums, Beach Villas, and Bungalows.



On-site amenities include the Tradewinds Beach Club and Restaurant, and underdevelopment is a 13,000-square foot new beach club with a 2,000 square foot swimming pool, a gym, restaurant, bar, lounging decks, hammocks, day-beds, and private beach access. An on-site grocery store and medical clinic are also projected to open in the future. Orchid Bay offers many activities and tours for its residents and guests, all with easy access to the best of Belize.

