Donut lovers, get prepared!! June 4 is National Donut Day and who doesn’t like an excuse to eat these delicious little treats?

But do you know the background behind National Donut Day? It actually has to do with The Salvation Army’s involvement in World War I. Volunteers were stationed at the frontlines to provide comforting meals to the troops, which resulted in the making of donuts. These volunteers were known as “donut lassies” and even used war helmets to fry multiple donuts at a time. Talk about creativity!

Donut Day was then established in 1938 to honor those members of The Salvation Army who aided the soldiers during that time. People now celebrate this day, naturally, by purchasing their favorite donuts. You can find donuts at these two local establishments to celebrate this momentous, and delicious, day.

Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery

103 E. Main St., Troy

The bakery is only open during morning hours, so be sure to plan accordingly to pick out a few of their delicious donuts!

Dobo’s Delights

417 N. Main St., Piqua

Dobo’s has all of the classics that you crave as well as some special flavors just for National Donut Day, like lemon meringue, peanut butter, strawberry cake, and more!

At certain times throughout the year you can also find donuts at Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Company as well as Purebred Coffee Co., so be sure to follow them on their social media channels to receive updates.

