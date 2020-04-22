Now that spring is here, it’s time for all property owners to be reminded to keep their

lands free and clear of all grass and weed overgrowth. Tipp City Code § 94.61 requires

grass overgrowth and noxious weeds growing on lands within the limits of the city and

within 200 feet of residential property or public right-of-way to be cut periodically.

Tipp City Ordinance § 94.60 requires at least one mowing each month from April to

October. In no case shall the grass or weeds be allowed to exceed a height of ten (10)

inches. Grass and weeds in uncultivated gardens, fallow fields, or undeveloped building

lots shall not be excepted. Owners of properties adjoining an alley are also reminded to

trim vegetation from the alleyway. All overgrown grass and weeds must be cut and

destroyed within 15 days after this publication.

Lands in Tipp City that are not properly maintained and become a nuisance may be

mowed and trimmed by a contractor hired by the City. All expenses will be billed to the

property owner.

Your regular maintenance is appreciated and will help reduce the number of complaints

that the City receives. Thank you in advance for your cooperation in making our

community a pleasant place for neighbors and visitors.