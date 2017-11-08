Guaranteed Rate Selects ARMCO’s ACES Audit Technology™

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 8, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of financial quality control and compliance software, has announced that Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, has selected the company’s award-winning quality control and compliance software, ACES Audit Technology, for its quality control processes.



Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate has approximately 200 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $23 billion in loans in 2016 alone.

The company has become the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing the world’s first Digital Mortgage technology and offering low rate, low fee mortgages through an easy-to-understand process and unparalleled customer service. Guaranteed Rate won an American Business Award for its Digital Mortgage technology in 2016, ranked No. 1 in Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders 2016, was chosen Top Lender 2016 and 2017 by Chicago Agent magazine and made the Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list six of the past seven years.

Nikolaos Athanasiou, Guaranteed Rate’s Chief Operating Officer stated, “We are continually looking for cutting-edge technology platforms that further enhance the company’s operations. ACES is a state-of-the-art solution and we are happy to have the ARMCO platform up and running with our risk prevention teams.”

“Innovative companies like Guaranteed Rate know that a strong QC platform is a key component to growth and longevity,” said Phil McCall, president of ARMCO. “They know that QC isn’t limited to a reactive approach and they can proactively use QC data — like data that’s easily available in ACES — to protect their profits and elevate their businesses. We’re looking forward to supporting Guaranteed Rate as they continue to expand their reach and grow their market share.”

About ARMCO:

ARMCO – ACES Risk Management delivers web-based audit technology solutions, as well as powerful data and analytics, to the nation’s top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and outsourcing professionals. A trusted partner devoted to client relationships, ARMCO offers best-in-class quality control and compliance software that provides U.S. banks, mortgage companies and service providers the technology and data needed to support loan integrity, meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk and drive positive business decisions.

ARMCO’s flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, is available at any point in the mortgage loan lifecycle, to any size lender, and is user-definable. ACES standardizes audit requirements, ties pre-funding reviews to post-closing quality control audits, enables seamless trend analysis, identifies credit, compliance and process deficiencies and helps create manageable action plans.

