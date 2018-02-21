Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Proudly announces the 2018 Bark-A-Que Sponsored by PNC Bank

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Guardian Angels is proud to announce we will be hosting our Annual Bark-A-Que® featuring The Ben Allen Band LIVE in concert! The event will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10-2.



This fun afternoon event will be held at N. Collier Regional Park and includes an incredible BBQ lunch, provided by Mission BBQ, amazing silent auction, raffles and a chance to meet & greet with some of our Service Dog teams, to learn what they do, and how they help.

Event attendees are encouraged to RSVP before March 1. Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children 5-15, and Free for children under 5. Tickets will be available at the gate. Sponsorships and Silent Auction items are now being accepted.

If interested in sponsoring our event, or donating a silent auction item, please contact Rachel at: [email protected]

You can find more information, or purchase your tickets online at: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/event/bark-que-2018/

If you have questions regarding the event, please call Rachel at (352) 857-1032 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) Based in Florida that rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, mobility issues and much more. There is no state or federal funding available for this critical life-saving program. Over the past 8 years, Guardian Angels has paired more than 220 individually trained medical service dogs with those in need; and with our help, we can help even more. Reserve your seat today. Learn more at: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/

