GV Apothecary Announces the Launch of Their New Retail Model, Re-Branding a Former Schenectady Vape Shop

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GV Apothecary, a harm reduction and alternative wellness retailer, has announced that their new retail concept is set to open on Thursday, October 24 at 11 a.m. at 1321 Erie Blvd in Schenectady. The unique storefront will feature a variety of CBD and hemp-based products, and other harm reduction and alternative wellness products.



It is the first retail location of its kind in Schenectady and will be located in a former vape shop that was also owned and operated by Mike Kruger, the owner of GV Apothecary. The change in business model comes as a result of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent executive action to ban the sale of flavored e-liquid products in New York State.

“This is a model we have been considering for some time now,” said Kruger, who is also the President of Eu4ia CBD, a local CBD product manufacturer. “We have been established in the local e-cigarette market for six years and we have been successful in helping our customers improve their lives through quitting smoking tobacco. We are dedicated to them and we are going to do what is necessary to continue to serve our loyal customers.”

GottaVape was founded in 2013 in Schenectady County and was the first stand-alone retail outlet in the Capital District dedicated to e-cigarette products.

Kruger is enthusiastic about the opening of GV Apothecary: “We are very proud of this concept and we are extremely excited to bring both of our businesses together to offer the public a variety of wellness and harm reduction products under one roof.”

GV Apothecary will be open for business Monday through Saturday. For more information about the October 24 launch, please contact Mike Kruger at 518-346-0500 or mike@gvapothecary.com.

https://www.gvapothecary.com/

