SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GV Apothecary, a harm reduction and alternative wellness retailer, has announced that they will be opening their second location is as many months on Friday, November 29 at 1870 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam.



GV Apothecary is a one of a kind alternative wellness and harm reduction retailer. They offer a wide range of third-party lab tested CBD products, hemp flower, kratom and tobacco harm reduction tools. They source their products from some of the most reputable farms and manufacturers in the world.

This is the second retail location that owner and founder, Mike Kruger has re-branded from the chain of GottaVape e-cigarette stores, which have been staples in the area since 2013. The re-brand is a merging of the two businesses Kruger owns and operates, and the change comes in the midst of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s attack on the vapor industry.

“Although the circumstances of the transition aren’t ideal, we are very excited to be offering a large variety of alternative wellness and harm reduction products all in one place,” said Kruger, who also owns Eu4ia CBD, a local CBD product manufacturer. “At GottaVape we have been giving the community an alternative to tobacco that is at least 95% safer and we offer a wonderful, natural alternative to traditional medicine at Eu4ia. I am excited to be offering both product lines at the same place.”

The first GV Apothecary was opened at 1321 Erie Blvd in Schenectady on October 24th of this year. Due to the overwhelming positive feedback he has received, Kruger has decided to move quickly opening their second location. “Our current customers are receiving the change very positively and we have seen several new faces over the past month that love our product line,” said Kruger.

Both retail locations are kicking off the holiday shopping season with their annual donation drive. This year they are working with Street Soldiers 3 in Schenectady. GV Apothecary is taking donations Black Friday through the holiday season and they offer a discount to anyone who makes a donation. A list of items they are looking to collect can be found on their Facebook page.

GV Apothecary will be offering huge discounts at both locations throughout Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, along with raffles, giveaways, education sessions and refreshments.

Kruger is excited about everything GV Apothecary is celebrating this weekend: “We have a lot to celebrate this weekend. We are launching our new Rotterdam location, kicking off our donation drive for a great community organization, Street Soldiers 3, and we are starting the holiday season. I hope everyone comes by to drop off a donation that will go to great use and to check out our new model and learn about what we are doing with GV Apothecary.”

Licensed Massage Therapist, Angelina Carlino will be at the 1870 Altamont Avenue location on Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. offering chair massages.

GV Apothecary is currently open at 1321 Erie Blvd in Schenectady, Monday through Friday 11-7 and Saturday 10-5. Their 1870 Altamont Ave location in Rotterdam will be open 11-7 Monday through Friday, 10-5 on Saturdays and 11-4 on Sundays. For more information on GV Apothecary and their Holiday Kick Off, visit their website http://www.gvapothecary.com/ or their Facebook page @gvapothecary.

For media inquiries, contact Mike Kruger at 518-346-0500 or by email, mike@gvapothecary.com

