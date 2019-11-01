HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Haibu is an award-winning series of books, films, cartoons and video games that promotes wildlife conservation around the world. Haibu has partnered with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES) on Zoohackathon, a global competition to develop new and innovative technology tools to fight wildlife trafficking.



U.S. Embassies around the world host Zoohackathon events. Over 48 hours, university students, coders, scientists, and wildlife enthusiasts collaborate in teams at zoos, wildlife organizations, technology start-up facilities, and education centers to create software solutions for on-the-ground wildlife conservation problems.

For more information: http://www.zoohackathon.com/

The U.S. Department of State plays an important role in the fight against wildlife trafficking by strengthening global enforcement, reducing demand for illegal wildlife products, and expanding international commitments.

“We are pleased to partner with Haibu to explore new ways to combat wildlife trafficking and engage the next generation of wildlife conservationists,” said Rowena Watson, Lead for the Combating Wildlife Trafficking team, OES Bureau, U.S. Department of State.

ABOUT HAIBU:

Haibu is an animated animal and conservation activist designed to entertain and educate the future generations while increasing global awareness. The vision for Haibu was sparked by Hollywood veteran creator Blake Freeman and he is thrilled to partner with OES on Zoohackathon to create awareness for this worthy cause.

“Our mission is to inspire children to be adventurous, help the cause of animals, and make the world a better place by living courageously and overcoming challenges. We teach kids the value of kindness and the importance animals play in the world,” shared Freeman.

Learn more about Haibu at: https://haibu.love/

