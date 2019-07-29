Happy Neighborhood Project (HNP) Launches Get Happy Greater Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Happy Neighborhood Project is launching its first ever #GetHappy Greater Sacramento Campaign starting August 1 and ending October 31, 2019. The #GetHappy Campaign is designed to raise the level of happiness in the community.



Happy Neighborhood Project (HNP) is a registry for happy businesses. They teach happiness, moving the narrative from Happiness as an emotion to happiness as a skill.

“For over 10 years now I have been spreading happiness by moving the narrative from happiness as an emotion to happiness as a skill and giving away the Ten Ways to be Happy cards,” said Edwin Edebiri, Chief Happiness Officer of Happy Neighborhood Project. “Most people react by saying, WOW! More people need this. So, I decided to do just that. Launch a campaign to get the cards to more people. So, we call it #GetHappy Campaign. Since Charity begins at home, we are kicking it off in the Greater Sacramento Area.”

During this campaign, Happy Neighborhood Project will be giving out 100,000 of their very popular “10 Ways To Be Happy” Cards to individuals in the Greater Sacramento and Solano counties area. HNP will host a free #GetHappy Greater Sacramento event to empower the community and showcase local happy businesses. HNP has pledged to hold free happiness classes and happy employee seminars during the campaign period.

We also encourage people to download the free Happy Neighborhood App to increase and sustain a high level of happiness using the Gratitude Journal supported by our daily Happiness Messages. You can download the Happy Neighborhood app in the GooglePlay and AppleStore or the website https://happyneighborhoodproject.com/app

“To follow the campaign and encourage others to get involved, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @happyneighborhood,” says Edwin Edebiri, CHO.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/cBh0QOkiw3U

