HaptX, formerly AxonVR, Announces First Haptic Gloves to Deliver Realistic Touch In Virtual Reality

SEATTLE, Wash., Nov. 20, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HaptX Inc., formerly AxonVR Corporation, announced today its first product, HaptX Gloves, the world’s only haptic wearable to bring realistic touch and force feedback to virtual reality.



“HaptX Gloves are the result of years of research and development in haptic technology,” said Jake Rubin, Founder and CEO, HaptX Inc. “What really sets HaptX Gloves apart is the unprecedented realism they deliver. Our patented microfluidic technology physically displaces the skin the same way a real object would when touched, closely replicating its texture, shape, and movement.”

HaptX Gloves feature over 100 points of high-displacement tactile feedback, up to five pounds of resistance per finger, and sub-millimeter precision motion tracking.

“We’ve reviewed the wearable haptic solutions out there, and the HaptX prototype provides the most realistic feedback by far,” said Dr. Jeremy Fishel, Chief Technology Officer of SynTouch, the leading tactile evaluation company. “HaptX marks a fundamental breakthrough in our industry’s ability to simulate touch.”

“Enterprise and entertainment users require a higher level of immersion than today’s VR controllers can deliver,” said Joe Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer at HaptX. “HaptX Gloves will allow our customers to get more out of their VR applications – whether they’re administering virtual training, designing three-dimensional objects, or developing a VR game.”

The announcement of HaptX Gloves comes as the company rebrands as HaptX Inc. “This name change reflects our company’s dedication to delivering realistic touch through advanced haptic technology,” added Rubin. “HaptX Gloves are a huge step toward our long-term goal to deliver a full-body haptic platform, ushering in a world where virtual reality is indistinguishable from real life.”

HaptX Gloves will ship to select customers in 2018. Businesses can learn more at https://haptx.com/.

About HaptX Inc.:

Founded in 2012 by Jake Rubin and Dr. Robert Crockett, HaptX brings virtual worlds to life through the power of realistic touch. A venture-backed startup, HaptX has raised over $9 million and has 32 employees, with offices in Seattle, Wash. and San Luis Obispo, Calif.

