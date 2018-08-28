Heads Up, Broadway: Phenomenology Reimagines How to Make Dreams Come True for Artists

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Phenomenology, Inc., an innovative production model in the performing arts, today announced its mission to create game-changing opportunities for high-potential performing artists and technicians, many of whom call – or have called – Frederick, Md. their home.



“Phenomenology is a corridor for the performing arts, by bringing productions direct from New York City to Frederick and launching projects direct from the City of Spires to the Big Apple,” says Jeffery Keilholtz, Artistic Director & CEO for Phenomenology. “Unlike traditional theater or film production companies, Phenomenology operates in a completely different way.”

Established in 2018, Phenomenology, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, produces dynamic projects across the breadth of performing arts, by placing acclaimed stars side-by-side with undiscovered talent, in the same powerhouse event. Much of the undiscovered talent – cast or crew – has a direct connection to Frederick. Audiences are also treated to a red carpet experience with each event.

“The result is that we contribute to the cultural value of Frederick and improve the lives of homegrown performing artists by showcasing their gifts with once-in-a-lifetime collaborations and career-making encounters,” continued Keilholtz. “It is entirely possible for this town to help numerous artists and technicians land work on and off Broadway over the next three to five years – and cultivate many more who long to launch thriving careers.”

Phenomenology is set to premiere its first red carpet production in Frederick, Maryland in the spring of 2019, and is hosting a masquerade gala fundraiser on October 27, 2018 at 7 p.m. at The Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick, Maryland, where more details about the inaugural project will be unveiled – along with additional information about how the organization gives back to the community.

Masquerade tickets are available by visiting the organization’s website: https://phenoart.org/masquerade-fundraiser/.

“Show business is hard,” concluded Keilholtz, “and no one should feel ashamed to devote their lives to art.”

