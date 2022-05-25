Being outdoors is proven to help our overall physical, social, and mental well-being. Some of these benefits are reduced stress, improved sleep, increased concentration, and better moods. Miami County has plenty of outdoor spaces for you to spend your days roaming. Whether you decide to stroll through your favorite park to hike a new trail, get outside for a while.

Explore an abundance of community and county parks. Getting a breath of fresh air does the body good. The Miami County Park District’s new suspension bridge connects Maple Ridge Reserve to Stillwater Prairie Reserve. The bridge is 232 feet in length, 170 of which is over the river.

Visit Brukner Nature Center. Relax in the bird vista, hike, or listen to the frogs by the pond. The serene feel of these areas is sure to help you clear your head. Their awe-inspiring programs and various hands-on displays encourage a love of wildlife and nature.

Walk, cycle or run the Great Miami Recreational Trail. Moving your body will increase that heart rate and have a positive impact on your physical well-being. Enjoy a day of cycling on 32miles of paved trails through Miami County. Both Troy and Piqua are designated as bronze-level Bicycle Friendly communities through the League of American Bicyclists.

Fish or paddle The Great Miami and Still Water Rivers and take in the beauty around you. Water lovers can schedule river trips through Adventures on the Great Miami in Tipp City and Barefoot Canoe Rentals in West Milton. So many adventures await you!

Attend an outdoor concert or event. A sense of community and socializing with others is always good for the soul. Troy’s Treasure Island is dedicated to entertainment and recreation. A great place for concerts, movies, and other fun community-based events.

For even more outdoor activities click here!

