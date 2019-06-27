Healthcare Coverage Savings and Benefits Now Offered to American Gem Society Members

LAS VEGAS, Nev., June 27, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American Gem Society (AGS) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MJM Global Insurance Brokerage Group, which will offer access to healthcare coverage to the Society’s membership, for those wishing to participate.



JewelersHealthCare.com, a division of MJM uses the collective purchasing power of the AGS membership to reduce healthcare premiums, while maintaining flexibility in plan design and provider. This benefit enables members to take control of their true healthcare costs. Bundled with the coverage is Prosper Benefits, a non-insurance telephonic product including TeleHealth™ and HealthAdvocate™.

AGS members are able to shop online for their preferred deductible, provider network, effective date, and receive immediate price savings when compared to other plans in the marketplace.

“The American Gem Society has heard from many of its members about the rising cost of healthcare coverage and the lack of options or control. JewelersHealthCare.com is providing what we feel is a great solution,” said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society and AGS Laboratories.

“Ninety-seven percent of Americans do not know what their insurance covers, and the process of shopping for and enrolling in coverage remains a significant burden to employers and employees,” says MJM Global Insurance Vice President, Richard Reiman. “This partnership between the American Gem Society and MJM Global offers a solution to jewelry companies looking for access to competitive insurance rates.”

Visit http://jewelershealthcare.com/ to learn more about their products and services. To learn more about the American Gem Society, and how to become a member, visit https://www.americangemsociety.org/.

About the American Gem Society:

The American Gem Society, founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to promoting a high standard of ethics, continuous education, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. The American Gem Society awards credentials for its members, who are held to the highest ethical and professional standards in the industry and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Less than one in twenty jewelers in the country have chosen to meet the exacting standards necessary for membership.

About MJM Global Insurance Brokerage Group:

MJM Global Insurance Brokerage Group (MJM) is rich in family tradition, spanning three generations and over seventy years of providing reliable insurance for all types of commercial and personal risk to the jewelry industry. They are a proud member of the Independent Insurance Agents of America (IIAA) and the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA), MJM serves the needs of more than 3,000 businesses, professionals and households throughout the United States and abroad. Visit https://mjmglobal.com for more information.

