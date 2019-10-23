ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rick Bayless, owner and founder of A Healthier Home, LLC, today offers a new e-book, “Radon Health Risks: What You Need to Know When Living or Working in the Southern Appalachians.”



“Radon Health Risk: What You Need to Know When Living or Working in the Southern Appalachians,” is a 27-page e-book chock full of solid information and insights that readers can put to use right now, without any special training or prior knowledge.

“A swath of uranium rich soil runs underneath the entire area,” says Bayless. “When radon gasses rise upward through the soil and into area homes, it constitutes a significant health risk.”

Radon is currently the second leading cause of cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society and Environmental Protection Agency.

The risk from radon is underscored by the fact that radon is odorless, colorless and tasteless, says Bayless. However, testing is relatively inexpensive.

Readers will quickly learn:

What radon is, what it does, and how it affects healthiness

The risk factors for radon in WNC and southern Appalachians

Signs that a home may have a radon problem

Costs and decisions associated with radon testing

What to do if radon is detected in a home

Expectations for the radon mitigation process

The dynamics of radon through charts and images

And more!

“After reading this book, homeowners will be able to assess the likelihood of a radon issue in their home, to perform basic maintenance that protects their family’s health, and make decisions about adequate testing and mitigation,” says Bayless.

He emphasizes that his approach to environmental home healthiness is practical. Bayless, like his book, balances good old-fashioned common sense with accessible scientific principles.

“We’re all in this radon situation together,” he says.

About A Healthier Home, LLC:

A Healthier Home, LLC, is western North Carolina’s leading environmental home health services provider. Author and founder Rick Bayless is a national award-winning, NEHA-certified environmental home health and safety consultant. Individuals who would like to learn more about how we cure sick houses, or who wish to obtain a complimentary copy of “Radon Health Risks: What You Need to Know When Living or Working in the Southern Appalachians,” may visit the website, http://www.ahealthierhomenc.com/.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1023s2p-a-healthier-home-300dpi.jpg

News Source: A Healthier Home

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/healthy-homes-expert-rick-bayless-today-offers-new-radon-health-risks-e-book-to-public/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.