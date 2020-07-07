PLEASANT HILL, Calif., July 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Heartwood has been a long-standing staple for Residential assisted living among San Antonio Locals. With its Mid-Century modern touches and at-home feel, seniors feel as though it’s a blast from the past in their day to daycare.



The management of Heartwood Assisted Living thought it was time to align the facilities design to its presence online. Their website heartwoodseniors.com was outdated and did not match the high-end offerings Heartwood now serves.

Local South Texas Residents will enjoy a midcentury logo, and the new Heartwood Assisted Living Website to navigate for care assessments, brochures, and a virtual tour.

Heartwood is a Type B Facility and considered a “small” ALF (Assisted Living Facility) since they serve less than 16 residents at their location (Via TALA). Large ALF’s are considered anyone serving 17 residents or more.

Michelle Gheliuc at Heartwood States, “Even though HHS state requirements let facilities have a staffing ratio of 1:16 residents, we do our best to provide the very best care; because of this, Heartwood will always have a staffing ratio of 1:3.”

Additionally, Heartwood at relaunch has added additional services to their offering. This concierge service will enable seniors not to have to leave for mundane things or worry about venturing to public places cause of the current climate with COVID-19. Even with COVID happening, residents can still have family visits outside, provided they practice social distancing. These procedures are in place to ensure that all residents stay safe and healthy until it passes.

If needed, seniors can have toiletry provided, medical transportation to medical appointments, and even pay for short-term respite care. If someone needs short respite care, Heartwood Assisted Living will still give all regular amenities to its residents as if it is their own family.

As COVID-19 ramps up in numbers of positive cases, Heartwood has put safety measures in place to ensure the safety of all residents. Family members can continue to visit outside while maintaining social distancing requirements. If anyone has also traveled, per HHS Texas Guidelines, 14 Day quarantines are mandatory as well.

Full details can be found at the references above. Additionally, Heartwood’s new website can be found at: https://www.heartwoodassistedliving.com

