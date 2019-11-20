LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Braxtly Tools, a leader in heavy duty and industrial grade tools for Professionals and serious DIYers, announces the launch of their new Heavy-Duty Gel Knee Pads to combat knee and joint pain commonly found from prolonged kneeling.



Features that set the Braxtly Tools Heavy Duty Knee Pads apart from other brands is the rigid PVC outer casing shell that encompasses a gel core and a foam padding that molds to your knee.

“Think of it as a helmet for your knees,” Braxtly Tools Spokesperson Justin Bowler said. “Most knee injuries are a result of constant prolonged exposure without the correct personal protective equipment (PPE). Our pads will help keep your knees free from pain, prevent injury and minimize joint pain.”

Mechanics, floor installers and plumbers know what it’s like to spend much of the day on their knees, so it’s imperative to have well-made and durable PPEs. And, DIYers who make their own home repairs and enjoy gardening will find Braxtly Tools Heavy Duty Knee Pads a “must have” in the tool kit.

Your knees will be fully guarded against abrasions, cuts, scrapes and scuffs. “Are you worried about this kind of floor debris: nails, sharp pieces of wood, screws, garden spurs, bush thorns, the ill placed upside-down rake, and many other pointy thingies? If so, then we got you covered,” Bowler said.

The Heavy-Duty Gel Knee Pads feature EVA foam padding, it is soft without being sponge-like, and the same used by professional sports teams in high-performance equipment and by major sports shoe companies who use it in specialty shoes to dull impact. Long, adjustable polyester mesh straps are stress-tested to withstand constant use and breathe for all-day comfort; the straps fit legs up to 28 inches in circumference. Fasteners are reinforced so they won’t break when you tighten the strap after a week of tile work, for example. And, the knee pads provide shock absorption, helping reduce compression pain often associated with kneeling on tile, brick, hardwood, or cement floors.

The product is reviewed online here: Brief Review – Braxtly Tools Heavy Duty Work Knee Pads – http://elizabeth-house.org/brief-review-braxtly-tools-heavy-duty-work-knee-pads/.

Braxtly Tools offers a Manufacturer 100% guarantee and the pads are backed by a manufacturer 45-day money-back guarantee or one-year free replacement warranty. On Amazon: https://amzn.to/2CbjHOK.

About Braxtly Tools:

Braxtly Tools is an American family owned company in Long Beach, California. We make tools for professionals and DIYers alike. Learn more: https://www.braxtlytools.com/.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/ZcCNVtPe0_A.

News Source: Braxtly Tools

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/heavy-duty-gel-knee-pads-for-work-can-save-your-knees/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.