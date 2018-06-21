Helix Painting and Sherwin-Williams Team Together to Help Homeless Shelter in Denver

DENVER, Colo., June 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Helix Painting is pleased to partner with Sherwin-Williams to revitalize Christ’s Body Ministries, an inner-city facility serving poor, homeless, and broken people of all backgrounds.



Christ’s Body Ministries’ mission is simply to feed, clothe, and share the gospel 365 days a year with Denver’s poor and homeless. At its 8th and Lincoln facility, Christ’s Body Ministries goal for 2018 is to serve 75,000 meals, give out 80,000 clothing items, share the Gospel with 50,000 poor or homeless men and women, provide transitional housing for 15 men and give respite care for 100 men.

“Helix Painting was there to help us when others walked away. We are blessed to have the Helix team give a much-needed face-lift to our facility’s interior,” commented Pastor Denis Flierl.

The Helix team was happy to lend a helping hand to the Denver organization.

Helix Painting owner Brandon Homuth shared, “As an organization, we look for ways to improve the community around us. Christ’s Body Ministries is providing an important service to many in the Denver area. We are proud to support their noble cause.”

For those interested in volunteering with Christ’s Body Ministries, please visit: https://www.christsbody.org/volunteer



About Helix Painting:

Helix Painting is an interior and exterior painting company serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Denver metro area. Our vision is to delight our customers by revitalizing and beautifying their homes with a level of service and quality that sets the standard for the painting industry. We are incredibly professional, well-managed and easy to do business with.

We reliably deliver excellent quality and stand by our work – the job’s not done until you’re satisfied, and we strive to get it right the first time, every time. We aspire to be our best as a company, a team, and members of the community.

To learn more, please visit our website: https://helixpainting.com/.

