OXFORD, Miss. and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Founded by Tony Barragan, Hemp+Ville CBD takes a different approach to the CBD Oil store. By focusing on health and wellness, Hemp+Ville CBD has become a leader in the Oxford, Mississippi market as the destination for consultative, health-focused CBD Oil solution.



Hemp+Ville joins the CBD Expo November 14-16 in Orlando, Florida to announce their brand to interested franchise investors.

“I have witnessed first-hand the destruction that opiates have had on people’s lives. My goal is to offer franchise opportunities to people who are as passionate about helping people as I am,” offers Tony Barragan, founder of Hemp+Ville CBD.

Tony opened his first Hemp+Ville CBD store in Oxford, Mississippi in February 2019 after being introduced to the benefits of CBD Oil by a close friend who suffered from longstanding pain. Since then, Tony made it his life mission to break people’s dependency on big pharma and to introduce the life-changing effects of CBD Oil. Based on the success of the Oxford Store, a second location has opened in South Haven, Mississippi and Hemp+Ville CBD is now offering franchise opportunities.

To grow through franchising, Tony sought the expertise of a recognized leader in franchising, the Franchise Innovation Group. Today, the Hemp+Ville CBD franchise system is positioned to help like-minded owners to grow and thrive by providing a seven-volume operations manual, a multi-phased franchisee training program, and a dedicated support team.

“When we build franchise systems, we are actually creating a business in a box with a support team at your side,” explains John Batcheller, President & CEO of Franchise Innovation Group.

“Everything is in place and we are ready to develop and open new locations,” states Tony Barragan. Hemp+Ville CBD franchisees have access to site selection experts, architects, and marketing professionals; professionals ready to assist new franchisees in building, opening and running Hemp+Ville CBD locations in exclusive territories available across the U.S.

To learn more about Hemp+Ville CBD™ franchising, visit https://hempvillecbd.com/Franchise/ or call (662) 403-4333.

Visit booth, 602, at the CBD Expo, Hilton Orlando, 6001 Destination Parkway.

Hemp+Ville CBD, 1801 Jackson Avenue, Oxford, MS 38665

Media queries: tony@hempvillecbd.com

