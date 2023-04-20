Looking for a new space for your next wedding, meeting or event? Look no further! When the Park District envisioned Heritage Hall they wanted it to be more than just a building for the community. The purpose of the project was to create a space that combines rustic charm with modern technology. A place where people can learn, celebrate, and gather.

This 5,361 square foot event venue accommodates 150 people in banquet-style seating with up to 250-person capacity for presentations or other entertainment. Exposed wooden timbers showcase the vaulted ceiling giving it a spacious feel while the high-speed internet and audiovisual equipment provide everything you need for a contemporary event. The 654-square-foot porch offers a picturesque view of beautiful natural landscapes. The facility also features accessible indoor restrooms, large flat-screen televisions, and a demonstration kitchen. Heritage Hall creates an atmosphere for weddings, meetings, and other events unlike any other. Offering the unique opportunity to incorporate nature, adventure, agriculture, health and wellness into your social gathering.

Heritage Hall’s one-of-a-kind atmosphere makes it a one-of-a-kind venue for weddings. Enjoy amenities such as on-site dressing suites, outdoor tree-lined ceremony space, 457 acres of park to take photos, and more! The atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop for your one-of-a-kind event.

For more information or inquiries call 937-335-6273 or email HeritageHall@miamicountyparks.com

