Main Point: For the sake of those who don’t know Jesus, think big.

Don’t miss a message! Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Watch: Be a Hero: Week 1

Watch: Be a Hero: Week 2

Watch: Be a Hero: Week 3

Watch: Be a Hero: Week 4

Watch: Be a Hero: Week 5

Watch: Be a Hero: Week 6

The post Hero Week 7 appeared first on Victory Church–Tipp City.